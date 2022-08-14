Michelle Bachelet to Visit Bangladesh to Meet Rohingya Refugees from Myanmar

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will conduct an official visit to Bangladesh from Sunday, 14 August, upon the invitation of the Government. This is the first official visit by a UN Human Rights Chief to the country.

During her visit to Dhaka, the High Commissioner is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed and other ministers. She will also meet with the National Human Rights Commission, representatives of civil society organisations, and other stakeholders. In addition, Ms Bachelet will deliver a speech at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies.

The High Commissioner will also travel to Cox’s Bazar where she will be able to visit camps housing Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and meet with refugees, officials, and non-governmental organisations.

According to a statement by the UN Human Rights Office, Ms Bachelet will hold a news conference in Dhaka at the end of her mission, on Wednesday, 17 August.