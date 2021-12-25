Modi Govt May Again Impose Contentious Farm Laws: Minister

By RMN News Service

As the Indian farmers who protested over a year against contentious farm laws and other issues ended their agitation abruptly earlier this month (December), the government has indicated that it will reimpose the laws.

According to a December 25 report of NDTV, Narendra Singh Tomar, an Agriculture Minister in the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi has expressed the government’s intention.

Tomar said that the laws introduced by the Modi government were part of the agricultural reforms being carried out by PM Modi. However, the government repealed the laws under pressure as some farmers opposed them.

Will farm laws make a come-back??? Union agri minister Narendra Tomar @nstomar drops hint during the inauguration of Agro Vision Expo in Nagpur on Friday. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/HDvateXQ6h — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) December 25, 2021

Now the government will again introduce the laws because the farmers have gone back from the protest sites around Delhi. Farmers – mostly from Punjab – were in a hurry to stop protests because they had political aspirations to contest the Punjab Assembly election in early 2022.

Although the government has not accepted most of the farmers’ demands, the farmers withdrew their agitation. Now it will be difficult for the farmers to reunite and again launch the agitation that they have abandoned.