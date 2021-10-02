National Farmers Union Invites Applications for Beginning Farmer Institute

A team of Farmers Union staff and leadership and program alumni will review each application.

National Farmers Union’s (NFU) Beginning Farmer Institute (BFI) is a free, year-long training program intended to improve the health of farm or ranch business. It aims to bring together participants from diverse backgrounds around shared learning objectives, including: Business Formation, Taxation, Accounting, Land, Labor, Credit, and Business Planning.

The 2022 BFI application is now available in web-based and printable format. NFU accepts applications in either format. You can submit your application in only one format.

Completed web-based applications must be submitted no later than December 1st, 2021. For your application to be considered complete, all required attachments must be uploaded in the designated fields prior to submission.

A team of Farmers Union staff and leadership and program alumni will review each application. You will be notified of your admission status by March 1, 2022.

NFU suggests that participants must attend all programming in its entirety. Three training sessions will be hosted virtually on Zoom and one session will be hosted in-person in St. Louis, Missouri.

Each virtual training will last a total of four hours spread over two days. The in-person training will be hosted over the course of one weekend and will include a farm tour, shared meals, and social activities.

Participants making satisfactory progress will receive financial support to attend their state or regional Farmers Union Convention and the National Farmers Union Anniversary Convention at the conclusion of the program.

NFU expects each BFI graduate to seek opportunities to mentor peers in their area, hold a local board position, or pursue other community leadership opportunities. NFU provides ongoing outreach and support to participants after the program concludes.