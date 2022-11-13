NATO Chief Announces Dates for 2023 Vilnius Summit

In an era of increasing strategic competition, the transatlantic bond between Europe and North America in NATO continues to be essential to the security of one billion citizens.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that the next meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will take place in Vilnius on 11-12 July 2023.

Mr Stoltenberg said that NATO faces the most complex and unpredictable security environment since the Cold War. The meeting in Vilnius will be an opportunity for Allied Heads of State and Government to agree further steps to strengthen the deterrence and defence and review significant increases in defence spending, as well as to continue NATO support for Ukraine.

In September, Mr Stoltenberg had highlighted the unprecedented military, financial and humanitarian aid from NATO Allies to help Ukraine uphold its right to self-defence.

Earlier, in June, NATO leaders agreed a strengthened package of assistance for Ukraine and Mr Stoltenberg underlined that the Alliance would support Ukraine for the long-term. The Secretary General said the war in Ukraine is entering a critical phase. The Allies say Russia has it in its hands to end the conflict and it must immediately stop this war and withdraw from Ukraine.

In an era of increasing strategic competition, the transatlantic bond between Europe and North America in NATO continues to be essential to the security of one billion citizens.

“I am grateful to Lithuania for hosting our Summit. Lithuania is a vital NATO Ally. As host to a multinational battlegroup, Lithuania helps to provide strong deterrence and defence for the whole Alliance. I look forward to a successful Summit in Vilnius in July 2023,” NATO Secretary General said.

NATO says it is a defensive Alliance and will continue to strive for peace, security, and stability in the whole of the Euro-Atlantic area while it stands united to defend and protect every inch of Allied territory.