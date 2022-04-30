NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participating in the NATO Youth Summit on April 28, 2022. Photo: NATO
NATO Ready to Accept Membership of Finland and Sweden

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participated in the NATO Youth Summit on April 28, an event bringing together young leaders from across the Alliance and beyond to address critical security issues.

The Secretary General took part in a conversation on NATO’s current and future agenda, moderated by Lauren Speranza, Director of Transatlantic Defence and Security at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). 

He emphasised the importance of the Alliance’s continued adaptation, noting that NATO’s next Strategic Concept must address issues including emerging technologies, climate change, and China’s coercive policies. 

He also stressed the need to involve today’s youth in decisions that will shape tomorrow’s world, noting that security is the foundation on which prosperity and freedom are built. 

Mr Stoltenberg further underlined the importance of Allies’ strong support for Ukraine as it continues to resist the Russian invasion, and said that NATO would welcome Finland and Sweden “with open arms” if they chose to apply for membership in the Alliance. 

Organised in cooperation with the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) with the theme “Securing Our Shared Future”, the Youth Summit’s panel discussions covered pressing security challenges including climate change, disinformation, humanitarian crises, emerging technologies and gender discrimination. 

Several NATO officials were due to participate in the event as speakers, including Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană. The Summit also featured a number of contributions from diverse voices, including activists, artists and tech leaders. 

Courtesy: NATO

