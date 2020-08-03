President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: European Commission
Europe Latest World 

New European Democracy Action Plan to Ensure Media Freedom

RMN News , ,
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: European Commission
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: European Commission

The European Commission’s Political Guidelines announced a European Democracy Action Plan under the headline ambition of a new push for European Democracy. The Commission intends to present the Action Plan towards the end of 2020.

The aim of the European Democracy Action Plan is to ensure that citizens are able to participate in the democratic system through informed decision-making free from interference and manipulation affecting elections and the democratic debate.

The Commission has started the preparation of the European Democracy Action Plan and would like to consult the public on three key themes:

– Election integrity and how to ensure electoral systems are free and fair

– Strengthening media freedom and media pluralism

– Tackling disinformation

In addition, the consultation also covers the crosscutting issue of supporting civil society and active citizenship.

When providing your contribution, you may opt to fill in one or more of the four sections, according to their relevance to your areas of interest.

The Commission informs that a specific public consultation on the Digital Services Act package is open until 8 September 2020 and covers elements relevant in the context of the European Democracy Action Plan.

Support Independent Fearless Journalism

In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.

In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below. 

You also can select any of the Payment Methods:

Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.

PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $10.00

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

European Court of Human Rights

Spying Case: UK Privacy Outfit Taken to European Court

RMN News Comments Off on Spying Case: UK Privacy Outfit Taken to European Court
Democracy in Crisis: Freedom in the World 2018 Report

Democracy in Crisis: Freedom in the World 2018 Report

RMN News Comments Off on Democracy in Crisis: Freedom in the World 2018 Report
Anna Hazare

India Going from Democracy to Autocracy Under Modi: Anna Hazare

RMN News Comments Off on India Going from Democracy to Autocracy Under Modi: Anna Hazare