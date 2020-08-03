New European Democracy Action Plan to Ensure Media Freedom

The European Commission’s Political Guidelines announced a European Democracy Action Plan under the headline ambition of a new push for European Democracy. The Commission intends to present the Action Plan towards the end of 2020.

The aim of the European Democracy Action Plan is to ensure that citizens are able to participate in the democratic system through informed decision-making free from interference and manipulation affecting elections and the democratic debate.

The Commission has started the preparation of the European Democracy Action Plan and would like to consult the public on three key themes:

– Election integrity and how to ensure electoral systems are free and fair

– Strengthening media freedom and media pluralism

– Tackling disinformation

In addition, the consultation also covers the crosscutting issue of supporting civil society and active citizenship.

The decisions the EU makes affect your life, and the lives of those around you – we want to ensure that you can help shape them. Contribute to the public consultation on the European Democracy Action Plan. Share your views on the #EUHaveYourSay portal! — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) August 2, 2020

When providing your contribution, you may opt to fill in one or more of the four sections, according to their relevance to your areas of interest.

The Commission informs that a specific public consultation on the Digital Services Act package is open until 8 September 2020 and covers elements relevant in the context of the European Democracy Action Plan.