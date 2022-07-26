Outgoing President Kovind Helped Fulfill BJP Agenda: Mehbooba Mufti

By RMN News Service

The president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) Mehbooba Mufti said today (July 25) that the outgoing President of India Ram Nath Kovind helped fulfill the political agenda of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Ms. Mufti – who served as the last chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir as a State, from 4 April 2016 to 19 June 2018 – also said in her tweet that Kovind leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times.

She gave the examples of the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) where Kovind stayed silent instead of protecting the rights of minorities, as both Article 370 and CAA are considered anti-Muslim legislations introduced by the Modi government.

Ms. Mufti also lambasted Kovind for his failure to stop unabashed targeting of Dalits (poor downtrodden communities) by the Modi regime, saying that Kovind fulfilled BJP’s political agenda at the cost of the Indian Constitution.

Since most autocratic decisions are taken by President’s employer PM Modi, President Kovind could not dare to say anything that can displease his supreme leader Modi. During the 5 years of his tenure, Kovind failed to take any action against the despotic decisions of Modi and his BJP.

The President is supposed to be an unbiased official who should safeguard the principles of the Indian Constitution to ensure that citizens’ rights are protected. But the BJP man Kovind acted like the puppet of the government instead of a representative of the citizens in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Now Kovind is succeeded by another BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India. She took oath as India’s new president on July 25 in a ceremony held in the Central Hall of Parliament.