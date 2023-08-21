Pathway Platform Launched for Small Businesses and Startups

A new platform under the brand name Pathway has been launched to provide necessary handholding to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and startups across the world.

The Pathway platform is particularly providing technology and marketing support to these emerging businesses so that they could form the economic backbone in their countries.

Small businesses, technology vendors, venture capital firms, ad agencies, PR agencies, jobseekers, and other organizations that want to sell their products or services to the SMB sector can leverage the Pathway platform for their growth.

“Since small businesses have limited technology and marketing skills to operate successfully in the domestic and global markets, they need systematic and continuous tech education and marketing support,” said Rakesh Raman, editor and CEO of Pathway service.”

“Pathway platform – which works as a technology and marketing partner with smaller businesses in India and other parts of the world – will help businesses expand their operations and increase their sales,” he added.

Some of the initial technology and marketing education lessons for small businesses on Pathway platform are given below.

PATHWAY NETWORK

The immediate focus of the online platform is to establish the Pathway Network which invites smaller businesses to become its members. The Pathway Network offers a number of advantages to its members.

The Pathway platform is being managed by Raman Media Network (RMN) Company, which has been working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale for the past 12 years.

Among other content-based activities, the company runs 4 global news sites and produces digital magazines and research reports on different subjects.

The Pathway platform initiative is being spearheaded by Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation.

As a technology domain expert, he has been running the global technology news site RMN Digital for the past 12 years. Earlier, he was writing an exclusive edit-page tech business column (named Technophile) regularly for The Financial Express, which is a daily business newspaper of The Indian Express Group.

He had also been associated with the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as a digital media expert to help businesses use technology for brand marketing and business development.

You can click here to visit the Pathway platform of RMN Company.

Small businesses, tech vendors, venture capital firms, ad agencies, PR agencies, and other organizations in the SMB market can join the Pathway platform.

