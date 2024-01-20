EVM vs Ram Temple: What Helps Modi and BJP Win Elections?

न मस्जिद से नफरत

न मंदिर से प्यार

EVM ईवीएम ही चुनाव जितायेगी

यही मोदी जी का गुप्त विचार

By Rakesh Raman

A large number of gullible Indians have the misconception that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister Narendra Modi wins elections by spreading hate for Muslims and affection for mythical Hindu characters such as Ram and Ram temple.

However, this is a totally unfounded belief. The manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and EVMs only help Modi and BJP win elections. People fail to understand that Modi’s ostentatious love for fictional Hindu king Ram or hate for Muslims is only a camouflage to hide the manipulation of EVMs.

In fact, Modi and BJP subtly spread communal hate to confuse foolish opposition leaders who think that hate is the main factor that gives electoral advantage to BJP.

But hate for Islam or promotion of Hinduism is only a fake facade that BJP shows. Actually Modi and BJP are cleverly focusing on EVMs by deceiving the naive opposition leaders and some citizens who are mostly uneducated.

With the aim to attain power by hook or by crook, the Modi regime has given a new identity to Hindus. Now Hindus are unemployed hoodlums who masquerade as Hindu nationalists to attack Christians, Muslims, and Sikhs with the complicity of local police.

These pseudo Hindu thugs enjoy a tacit support from Modi and BJP governments in different Indian states. Actually, only a miniscule fraction of real Hindus follow Modi’s dirty version of Hinduism which is being promoted under the Hindutva brand of religious fundamentalism.

Majority of real Hindus will never vote for Modi or BJP. If elections are held transparently on ballot papers instead of EVMs, neither Modi nor BJP can win any national or state election.

In an ongoing RMN Poll, only 10% of people want Modi to become PM of India after the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Today, nearly 1.4 billion Indians are suffering under the Modi regime with unprecedented poverty, corruption, inflation, unemployment, lawlessness, and religious animosity.

Although Modi squanders huge public money to release fake ads with his photographs to show development in the country, the truth is that in his 10 years of misrule he has completely destroyed the country’s economy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned in December 2023 that India’s general government debt could exceed 100% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the medium term.

It also cautioned that long-term debt sustainability risks are high due to the significant investment required to meet India’s climate change mitigation targets.

The country’s total debt rose to $2.47 trillion (Rs. 205 lakh crore) in September 2023. The debt under the Modi regime increased by over 174% from Rs. 58.6 lakh crore in 2014 when Modi became the PM.

In other words, severe economic disaster is imminent in India like it recently happened in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In Modi’s rule already more than 800 million (80 crore) Indians are so poor that they cannot afford even two square meals a day. That is why they are just surviving on state dole and poverty is still increasing in the country.

Actually, Modi has no interest in the development of the country. His only priority is to illegally help his capitalist accomplices such as Anil Ambani or oligarch Gautam Adani who is facing corporate fraud and money laundering allegations.

But to hoodwink Indians, Modi wears funny costumes to appear at temples as a demigod. All his mischievous behavior is aimed to conceal the manipulation of EVMs that helps him win.

As most opposition leaders in I-N-D-I-A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) are intellectually challenged or illiterate, they have fallen into Modi’s so-called Hindutva trap. That is why they do not bring the EVM fraud issue to the streets. But if the 2024 Lok Sabha election is held on EVMs, parties in I-N-D-I-A can never win.

Unfortunately, there is hardly any organized opposition to EVMs, except for some small, insignificant protests by citizens in Delhi and a few other places. In order to stop EVMs and force the use of ballot papers in elections, all the persecuted communities such as women, farmers, students, unemployed citizens, besides advocates, journalists, and civil society members must come together on a single organized platform to hold their street protests.

And the protesters should not trust courts, police, or the election authorities, as they are not working independently and fully controlled by the Modi regime.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.