We The People of India
Asia Pacific Latest World 

People of India to Form Human Chains to Protest Against Modi Govt

RMN News 0 Comment , , , ,
We The People of India
We The People of India

We The People of India – a campaign comprising nearly 100 civil society groups – has given a call for a nationwide protest in India on January 30, the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi. The protesters will form human chains in different parts of the country to raise their voice against the authoritarian Indian regime.

Currently, hundreds of thousands of people in India are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) announced by PM Narendra Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah.

[ Also Read: Supreme Court of Modi Govt Refuses to Stay Citizenship Act ]

Protesters demand that the government should immediately revoke its decisions related to CAA, NPR, and NRC, as these laws are against the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

However, the protest on January 30 is not only about the discriminatory citizenship laws of the Modi government, but it will also cover the other anti-people activities of the government. “Our battle is not merely against CAA, it’s a battle to protect Gandhi’s idea of India,” We The People of India campaign said in a statement.

Photo: We The People of India

Support Independent Fearless Journalism

In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.

In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below. 

You also can select any of the Payment Methods:

Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.

PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $10.00

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

The US Congressional Delegation calls on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on May 11, 2017

U.S. Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi Meets Narendra Modi

RMN News 0
Narendra Modi chairing an all party meeting, in New Delhi on June 19, 2019. Photo: PIB

PM Modi Proposes One Country, One Election

RMN News 0
Anna Hazare

BJP, Congress Misleading Farmers: Anna Hazare

RMN News 0