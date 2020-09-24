People of Kashmir Prefer to Have Chinese Rule: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah said categorically that Kashmiris have no trust in the Central government led by PM Modi and his home minister Amit Shah.

By RMN News Service

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah has stated emphatically that the people of troubled Kashmir prefer to live under the Chinese rule instead of living with India.

“Kashmiris do not feel that they are Indians. Today, they would rather have the Chinese rule them,” Farooq Abdullah said Wednesday (September 23) in a video interview with journalist Karan Thapar.

Kashmir – which is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan – has been facing extreme violence and human rights violations committed by the Indian security forces that operate under the Indian government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Abdullah, 82, made reference to China because the Chinese troops have occupied large swathes of Indian land during the past few months and India has failed to drive out the powerful Chinese army. It is largely believed that China – which is a strong ally of Pakistan – would soon try to occupy Kashmir.

That’s why Abdullah said that the people of Kashmir would prefer to live with China instead of facing the atrocities being unleashed by the Indian security forces in Kashmir.

In a recent report, the global human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) has documented cases of extrajudicial killings and human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the report, most of those summarily executed are falsely reported to have died during armed clashes between the army and militants in what are euphemistically called “encounter killings.”

The trouble in Kashmir has increased manifold after the Modi government divested Kashmir of its special status by abrogating the Article 370 in August 2019 and subsequently degrading the constitutional status of Kashmir from a State to Union Territory (U.T.).

Abdullah said in the interview that he is committed to restoring the dignity of Kashmiris by getting the Articles 370 and 35A reinstated and restoring the statehood. He said he would fight for this goal peacefully until his last breath.

Abdullah added that it was complete rubbish for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to claim that the people of Kashmir have accepted the August 2019 changes just because there have been no protests.

“We are never going to give up to the last breath. I have said, our fight will continue till you return our dignity!” | Dr. Farooq Abdullah told @karanthapar_In in an interview.https://t.co/KUg5Ql983O pic.twitter.com/vxOuX8Bt5h — The Wire (@thewire_in) September 24, 2020

He argued if the soldiers on every street and Section 144 (which prohibits assembly of people) are lifted from Kashmir, people will come out in millions to protest against the Modi government’s actions.

Abdullah said that a new domicile law was intended to flood the Valley with Hindus and make Kashmir a Hindu majority area. He said this has further annoyed the Kashmiri people.

Abdullah said categorically that Kashmiris have no trust in the Central government led by PM Modi and his home minister Amit Shah.