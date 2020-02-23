The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will consider the outline of the Synthesis Report for the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6 SYR) on 24-28 February 2020 during its 52nd Session to be hosted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in Paris, France.

The Synthesis Report, due to be released in the first part of 2022, will present the latest state of climate knowledge by drawing on information from the other reports the IPCC is preparing in the current assessment cycle. It will serve as the basis for international negotiations and will be ready in time for the first global stocktake under the Paris Agreement in 2023.

“The Synthesis Report will integrate all the information the IPCC is preparing in its current special and assessment reports to provide policymakers with the most up-to-date policy-relevant information pertinent to climate change,” said IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee.

Following the Opening Ceremony of the 52nd Session, UNESCO will host a panel discussion with the IPCC, “Planet in Peril: Transforming the Course of Climate Action”. The discussion will bring together eminent scientists, climate experts, youth leaders, and representatives of indigenous peoples to discuss and share views on the ways and means to raise ambition for more effective climate action and the role and contributions of science and knowledge.

After the panel discussion, the IPCC Session will resume in closed session to consider the Synthesis Report outline, to elect a member of the Bureau of the Task Force on National Greenhouse Gas Inventories, to launch the regular review of IPCC procedures, and transact other business.