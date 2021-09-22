The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi going to USA from New Delhi on September 22, 2021. Photo: PIB
Americas Latest World 

PM Modi Goes to USA to Participate in Quad Leaders’ Summit

RMN News , ,

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi going to USA from New Delhi on September 22, 2021. Photo: PIB
The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi going to USA from New Delhi on September 22, 2021. Photo: PIB

By RMN News Service

The Prime Minister (PM) of India will be visiting the USA from 22-25 September, 2021 at the invitation of the U.S. President Joe Biden. During his visit, Modi will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. 

Earlier, the U.S. administration had denied visa to Modi in view of the allegations of human rights violations against him in the 2002 incidents of riots and carnage in Gujarat. But now as he has managed to become the PM of India, Modi is visiting the U.S. frequently because now he enjoys political immunity.

Moreover, now the U.S. ignores the human rights violations in India under Modi’s regime because the Biden administration is focused on its commercial interests. Unfortunately, the U.S. puts profits before people.

“I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations, particularly in the area of science and technology,” Modi said in his departure statement today (September 22).

According to the statement, Modi will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of the Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on the shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi said he will conclude his visit with an Address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, and other important issues.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

The NSA, US, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster calls on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on April 18, 2017

McMaster Delivers Trump’s Message to Modi

RMN News Comments Off on McMaster Delivers Trump’s Message to Modi
Narendra Modi

Al-Qaeda: “India’s PM Modi Is a Hindu Fanatic and Mass Murderer”

RMN News Comments Off on Al-Qaeda: “India’s PM Modi Is a Hindu Fanatic and Mass Murderer”
Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. Photo: Screengrab from the video of the virtual event on August 28, 2021

Citizens Must Speak Truth to Power: SC Judge Chandrachud

RMN News Comments Off on Citizens Must Speak Truth to Power: SC Judge Chandrachud