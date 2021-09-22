PM Modi Goes to USA to Participate in Quad Leaders’ Summit

By RMN News Service

The Prime Minister (PM) of India will be visiting the USA from 22-25 September, 2021 at the invitation of the U.S. President Joe Biden. During his visit, Modi will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, the U.S. administration had denied visa to Modi in view of the allegations of human rights violations against him in the 2002 incidents of riots and carnage in Gujarat. But now as he has managed to become the PM of India, Modi is visiting the U.S. frequently because now he enjoys political immunity.

Moreover, now the U.S. ignores the human rights violations in India under Modi’s regime because the Biden administration is focused on its commercial interests. Unfortunately, the U.S. puts profits before people.

“I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations, particularly in the area of science and technology,” Modi said in his departure statement today (September 22).

According to the statement, Modi will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of the Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on the shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi said he will conclude his visit with an Address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, and other important issues.