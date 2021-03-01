Police Kill 18 Peaceful Protesters in Myanmar: UN Human Rights Office

As the Myanmar dictators continue to attack peaceful protesters, the UN Human Rights Office has condemned the state violence on citizens who are demanding the restoration of democracy in the country.

“We strongly condemn the escalating violence against protests in Myanmar and call on the military to immediately halt the use of force against peaceful protesters,” a UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said today (28 February 2021).

Throughout the day, in several locations throughout the country, police and military forces have confronted peaceful demonstrations, using lethal force and less-than-lethal force that – according to credible information received by the UN Human Rights Office – has left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded.

Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku. Tear gas was also reportedly used in various locations as well as flash-bang and stun grenades.

“The people of Myanmar have the right to assemble peacefully and demand the restoration of democracy. These fundamental rights must be respected by the military and police, not met with violent and bloody repression,” said the UN Human Rights Office.

Its statement added that the use of lethal force against non-violent demonstrators is never justifiable under international human rights norms. Since the beginning of the coup d’état in Myanmar on 1 February, the police and security forces have targeted an ever-increasing number of opposition voices and demonstrators by arresting political officials, activists, civil society members, journalists and medical professionals.

Today alone, police have detained at least 85 medical professionals and students, as well as seven journalists, who were present at the demonstrations. Over 1,000 individuals have been arbitrarily arrested and detained in the last month – some of whom remain unaccounted for – mostly without any form of due process, simply for exercising their human rights to freedom of opinion, expression and peaceful assembly.

“We reiterate our call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained, including members of the democratically elected government,” the UN statement said. “The international community must stand in solidarity with the protesters and all those seeking a return to democracy in Myanmar.”