President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament and chairman to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump has been nominated for helping broker a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In his letter to the Nobel Committee, Tybring-Gjedde wrote that the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between the two nations.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde, told Fox News.

He also wrote on his Facebook page, “Today I have nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Attached, you will find the ceremony for the groundbreaking cooperation agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.”

He added that the agreement can open for lasting peace between several Arab countries and Israel. “It is now to hope that the Nobel Committee is able to consider what Trump has achieved internationally and that it does not stumble in established prejudice against the US President,” Tybring-Gjedde said.

In his will, Alfred Nobel set three criteria to qualify for the Nobel Peace Prize. Donald Trump satisfies all three, he added.

Also cited in the letter was the Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

The 2009 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to then-President Barack Obama for what the Nobel Committee called his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

The Nobel Prize announcements for 2020 will be made next month, October.