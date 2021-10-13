RCS Office Notified of Appu Enclave CGHS Supersession Case

October 13, 2021



I have sent the following representation to the RCS office of Delhi Government. I have not yet received the response from the RCS office.

By Rakesh Raman

To October 8, 2021

Mr. Devinder Singh, IAS

Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS)

Govt of NCT of Delhi

Old Court Building, Parliament Street

New Delhi 110 001 [ rcoop@nic.in ]

Copy: Mr. M. G. Sathya, ARCS, RCS Office [ mg.satya@gov.in ]

Subject: Supersession of Managing Committee (MC) at Appu Enclave CGHS Ltd., Plot No. 3D, Sector 11, Dwarka, New Delhi 110 075

Dear Sirs,

I am a government’s national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. Among other editorial and social projects, for the past four years I have been running “Clean House” anti-corruption service which runs as a community court to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS).

As the management committee (MC) members of most housing societies are local criminals who are supported by corrupt Delhi bureaucrats, complicit police officials, and builders’ mafia, they are committing various crimes, extreme atrocities, and even human rights abuses on innocent residents. Consequently, hundreds of thousands of Delhi residents are suffering while their grievances are not being addressed by the authorities.

Some of these harassed residents from various housing societies of Delhi approach me to get their cases highlighted through the “Clean House” service and inform the authorities so that they get relief – and the increasing crime and corruption in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) could be stopped.

In a recent case, some members of the above-stated Appu Enclave CGHS have informed me that their MC members are intimidating them because they are raising their voice against financial and other irregularities in the Society. In their letter dated 21.09.2021, these members have urged you to get the “Supersession” of the MC under Section 37 of the DCS Act while three out of seven MC members of the Society have resigned, reducing the MC strength to just four.

The Appu Enclave complainants have also informed you with the said letter that the existing MC has become defunct, as the minimum MC strength is required to be five according to the bye-law 23(1) of the Society. Therefore, there is an immediate need to dissolve the MC and make an alternative arrangement – such as the appointment of an administrator – to run the Society affairs.

The Appu Enclave MC is also blatantly defying the RCS notification which makes it mandatory for each housing society to create and properly update its website as MCs handle crores of rupees of public money. The Appu Enclave MC is not revealing its financial and other decisions through its website. Since corruption proliferates with lack of transparency, the society website should have complete information about its functioning – including complaints from members – in a transparent manner.

Although the persecuted Appu Enclave members have complained about numerous other irregularities in their Society, their immediate demand is to get the MC removed as stated in their letter sent to you.

With these details, I urge you to let me know the action that you have taken on the complaint filed by the Appu Enclave complainants. If their complaint is valid as per the law, then the RCS office must act swiftly to initiate the MC “Supersession” proceedings and debarring the Appu Enclave MC from taking any decision until the RCS office appoints the administrator or holds fresh election in the Society.

Please send me your response on the action that you have taken in this case – on or before October 12, 2021. Depending on your response or silence, I will decide if I have to take this case to the higher authorities in order to seek justice for the aggrieved residents of Appu Enclave CGHS.

Thanking you

