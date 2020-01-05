TechWise Today Magazine to Help Small Businesses Use Technology Effectively
Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – publishes TechWise Today digital magazine. It educates small and medium businesses (SMBs) across the world about the finer nuances of technology selection, adoption, and management.
The main stories in the January 2020 issue of TechWise Today are:
– TechBook Connects Tech Startups with Corporates for Partnerships
– LG Electronics and Plug-and-Play to Help Startups Innovate
– Startup Investing Platform Republic Launches Private Equity Program
– Cyberhaven Closes $13 Million Series A Round
– PepsiCo to Support Entrepreneurs with Greenhouse Program
– Custom Content Services for Small and Medium Businesses
– NTT and Microsoft Offer Digital Transformation Solutions
– Small Businesses to Get New Visa Digital Payment Options
– How Orange Blocks Unwanted Calls and Messages
– Seven Tricks Digital Agencies Use to Cheat SMBs
– New EU Crowdfunding Regulation to Help Small Enterprises
You can download and read the latest issue of TechWise Today, and share it with your colleagues, learners, and business executives so that they could support this knowledge-based project. It is also given below in digital format.
