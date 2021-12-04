U.S. Fails to Understand That Sanctions Do Not Work in Belarus

The imposition of sanctions is a weak punishment, which is ignored by the authoritarian nations.

By RMN News Service

The U.S. administration and other world leaders are blindly imposing sanctions on the Lukashenka regime in Belarus without realizing that sanctions cannot deter the despotic forces in different countries.

The imposition of sanctions is a weak punishment, which is ignored by the authoritarian nations. In the past, countries such as Belarus, Myanmar, Cuba, Nicaragua, Paraguay, China, Russia, and North Korea have been sanctioned, but authoritarianism, corruption, and human rights violations have only increased in these countries.

Instead of learning from their mistakes, the unskilled politicians are repeating their mistakes. Again, the U.S. has announced a series of actions against the Lukashenka regime which keeps neglecting them to continue its excesses on the citizens.

In coordination with international allies and partners, the U.S. says it is taking additional measures to raise the cost on Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his regime for their ongoing attacks on democracy, human rights, and international norms, and for their brutal repression of Belarusians both inside and outside the country.

According to a statement released on December 2 by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, these steps represent the third coordinated action with allies this year and are a further consequence of the Belarusian authorities continued flagrant disregard for human rights and Belarus’s failure to comply with its obligations under international human rights law.

Pursuant to Executive Orders 13405 and 14038, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and entities, including Belarusian state-owned enterprises, government officials, and other persons, who support the regime and facilitate its repression.

Additionally, OFAC has issued a directive prohibiting certain activities involving new debt with a maturity of greater than 90 days issued by the Belarusian Ministry of Finance or the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

According to the U.S. statement, these actions demonstrate its unwavering determination to act in the face of a brutal regime that increasingly represses Belarusians, undermines the peace and security of Europe, and continues to abuse people seeking only to live in freedom.

The statement adds that these sanctions are also in response to the Lukashenka regime’s callous exploitation of vulnerable migrants from other countries in order to orchestrate migrant smuggling along its border with EU states.

The United States says it welcomes the steps taken against the Lukashenka regime by its allies and partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It also commended Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, for their response to the migrant crisis created by the Lukashenka regime on their borders.

According to the statement, the migrant crisis is only the latest example of the Lukashenka regime’s repressive brutality and blatant disregard for international norms. It is unjustly detaining nearly 900 political prisoners, with some languishing in prison on fabricated charges for over a year, while others are serving lengthy prison sentences for exercising their fundamental freedoms.

Nearly all independent media outlets are shuttered, and Belarusian authorities are attempting to silence NGOs and civil society using fabricated “extremism” charges. This repression extends beyond Belarus’s borders, with Belarusians facing intimidation abroad, such as when it forced the diversion to Minsk of Ryanair Flight 4978 for the apparent purpose of arresting Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich.

The United States calls on the Lukashenka regime to end its crackdown on members of civil society, independent media, the political opposition, athletes, students, legal professionals and other Belarusians; to immediately release all political prisoners; to engage in a sincere dialogue with the democratic opposition and civil society; to fulfill its international human rights obligations; to stop its coercion of vulnerable people; and to hold free and fair elections under international observation.

The U.S. says it will continue working with the international community to promote accountability for those responsible for repression and human rights violations and abuses in Belarus.

Standing with the people of Belarus in support of their human rights and fundamental freedoms, the U.S says it will respond to Belarus’ intransigence by directly raising the costs of doing business for and with the Lukashenka regime.