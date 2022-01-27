Newly arrived Rohingya refugees travel by boat from Myanmar on the Bay of Bengal to Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong Division in Bangladesh. Credit: UNICEF/Patrick Brown
Asia Pacific Latest World 

U.S. Issues Business Advisory for Couped Myanmar

RMN News , , ,

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees travel by boat from Myanmar on the Bay of Bengal to Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong Division in Bangladesh. Credit: UNICEF/Patrick Brown
Newly arrived Rohingya refugees travel by boat from Myanmar on the Bay of Bengal to Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar district, Chittagong Division in Bangladesh. Credit: UNICEF/Patrick Brown

The United States says it does not seek to curtail legitimate business and responsible investment in Burma.

On February 1, 2021, Myanmar (formerly Burma) military overthrew the country’s democratically elected civilian government in a coup d’etat. Since then, according to the U.S. Department of State, the military has killed more than 1,400 innocent people, unjustly arrested political leaders and journalists, violently disbanded labor unions, and committed egregious human rights abuses against the people of Burma. These acts are an attack on the people of Burma and a rejection of their will, as expressed in Burma’s November 2020 general elections.

The coup and subsequent military-led abuses have severely damaged Burma’s economic and business environment, reversing the gains achieved over the course of Burma’s ten-year transition towards democracy, and resulting in an unpredictable business environment in which the military extracts revenue to support its violent repression of democracy.

The U.S. Departments State, Commerce, Homeland Security, Labor, the Treasury, and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative issued an advisory on January 26 to inform individuals, businesses, financial institutions, and other persons — including investors, consultants, and research service providers — of the heightened risks associated with doing business in Burma, and particularly business activity that could benefit the Burmese military regime.

The United States says it does not seek to curtail legitimate business and responsible investment in Burma. However, businesses and individuals should be wary of the associated illicit finance and money laundering risks, as well as reputational and legal risks, of conducting business and utilizing supply chains under military control in Burma. 

According to the U.S. Department of State, the military regime has undermined the rule of law, facilitated widespread corruption, and committed serious human rights abuses, which exacerbate risks to foreign businesses operating in Burma or providing financial services to Burmese businesses.

These industries have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma’s military regime:

State-owned enterprises

Gems and precious metals

Real-estate and construction projects

Arms, military equipment, and related activity

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that businesses and individuals with potential exposure to, or involvement in, operations or supply chains tied to the military regime that do not conduct appropriate due diligence run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks, including violations of U.S. anti-money laundering laws and sanctions, as well as abetting human rights abuses.

“This business advisory is another example of the United States’ strong commitment to the people of Burma,” said Ned Price, the U.S. State Department Spokesperson. “The United States will continue to work with our partners and allies to promote justice for victims and accountability for those responsible for human rights abuses and atrocities, and to press the regime to cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, cease human rights abuses, and restore multiparty democracy and Burma’s democratic transition.”

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

The Politburo’s Predicament

Repression in China Growing at Cost to Party Power

RMN News Comments Off on Repression in China Growing at Cost to Party Power
Surat Singh Khalsa

U.S. Congress Warns India About Surat Singh Khalsa

RMN News Comments Off on U.S. Congress Warns India About Surat Singh Khalsa
High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein. UN Photo/Pierre Albouy

UN Office Stands by Its Report on Human Rights Violations in Kashmir

RMN News Comments Off on UN Office Stands by Its Report on Human Rights Violations in Kashmir