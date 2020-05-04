U.S. Praises Pakistan for Helping New York Families in Coronavirus
As coronavirus (COVID-19) infection has affected thousands of U.S. families, Pakistan is providing necessary relief to the needy families in New York, which is among the worst-hit areas in the world.
The American Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) has delivered more than 1,000 groceries packages to elderly, disabled, and financially distressed families in New York.
It is reported that APAG was the first South Asian organization to start delivering groceries in New York to people in need.
The U.S.-#Pakistan relationship is built on a solid foundation of friendship and shared values. This has been evident in our support for one another during the #COVID19 pandemic. Glad to see the grassroots support for communities happening in both nations. #partners4prosperity https://t.co/Ip4ZpH4IER
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 3, 2020
The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today (May 3) appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to help the people infected by coronavirus.
“The U.S.-Pakistan relationship is built on a solid foundation of friendship and shared values. This has been evident in our support for one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. Glad to see the grassroots support for communities happening in both nations,” Mr Pompeo tweeted today.
As of today, nearly one-third of the total 3.5 million coronavirus cases are in the U.S. which has suffered more than 67,000 deaths in the past couple of months.
Although the maximum number of coronavirus cases and deaths are believed to be happening in India which has become the global epicenter of the pandemic, the Indian government is not revealing the actual coronavirus data.
|Download All Issues of Covid Health Bulletin
|April 16-30, 2020
|May 1-15, 2020
Moreover, while Pakistan is helping people in other countries such as the U.S. during the coronavirus crisis, its neighboring country India has abandoned its own people on the roads, as millions of people are stranded in different Indian states without any relief from the Indian government.
Support Independent Fearless Journalism
In today's media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. RMN News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats.
In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You can choose the amount that you want to donate from the options given below.
You also can select any of the Payment Methods:
Offline Donation: To know our bank details for online bank transfer and payment by cheque in Indian rupees.
PayPal: To make payment by Credit / Debit Card or PayPal account.