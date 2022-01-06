UNEP@50 Program to Address Triple Planetary Crisis

UNEP@50 will feature side events that will shed light on key topics related to the future of multilateralism, within the context of the three planetary crises.

The fifth United Nations Environment Assembly will be followed by a special session – to be held 3 – 4 March, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya – to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). It will be called UNEP@50.

According to UNEP, UNEP@50 is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future. It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

UNEP says that no country or continent can solve these global crises alone. But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting people and the planet.

UNEP@50 will feature side events that will shed light on key topics related to the future of multilateralism, within the context of the three planetary crises. UNEP will undertake an extensive stakeholder engagement in the preparation of these events to ensure an inclusive approach that brings diverse perspectives across sectors and geographic areas.

These events will also connect to existing initiatives undertaken by UNEP partners, including other UN agencies and major groups.