Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Programme. Photo: UNEP
Americas Latest World 

UNEP@50 Program to Address Triple Planetary Crisis

RMN News , ,

Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Programme. Photo: UNEP
Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Programme. Photo: UNEP

UNEP@50 will feature side events that will shed light on key topics related to the future of multilateralism, within the context of the three planetary crises.

The fifth United Nations Environment Assembly will be followed by a special session – to be held 3 – 4 March, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya – to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). It will be called UNEP@50.

According to UNEP, UNEP@50 is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future. It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. 

UNEP says that no country or continent can solve these global crises alone. But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting people and the planet.

UNEP@50 will feature side events that will shed light on key topics related to the future of multilateralism, within the context of the three planetary crises. UNEP will undertake an extensive stakeholder engagement in the preparation of these events to ensure an inclusive approach that brings diverse perspectives across sectors and geographic areas. 

These events will also connect to existing initiatives undertaken by UNEP partners, including other UN agencies and major groups.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 10 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

Children – who studied at the RMN Foundation free school – participating in a pollution-control campaign in Delhi. Photo and Campaign by Rakesh Raman, founder, RMN Foundation. (file photo)

Environment: India Joins Climate and Clean Air Coalition

RMN News Comments Off on Environment: India Joins Climate and Clean Air Coalition
Protect Child Rights

UN Experts Urge European Union to Protect Child Rights

RMN News Comments Off on UN Experts Urge European Union to Protect Child Rights
Orange the World: #HearMeToo. Photo: UN

After #MeToo, Share Your Story with #HearMeToo

RMN News Comments Off on After #MeToo, Share Your Story with #HearMeToo