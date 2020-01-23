UNESCO Invites Your Ideas for Futures of Education

UNESCO’s new initiative on the futures of education looks at 2050 and beyond and seeks to understand how education can shape the future of humanity and the planet.

It has launched a set of online consultation modules to get people’s view and ideas from around the globe. You can share your ideas and join the global debate on how education might need to be re-thought in a world of increasing complexity, uncertainty, and precarity.

Amid accelerated climate change, the rise of artificial intelligence, the explosion of social movements around the globe, it is evident that despite differences, humanity faces common challenges.

UNESCO has launched a global conversation within the framework of its Futures of Education initiative, in order to reimagine how knowledge and learning can shape the future of humanity and the planet.

UNESCO has introduced a set of online platforms to invite people – children, youth, educators, researchers, representatives from civil society – from all over the world to offer their opinions and visions for the futures of education.