VIDEO: Five Rules to Write a Press Release for Digital Media

Set these rules in stone if you really want to leverage digital media with the power of your press releases.

Marketers and public relations executives know that media communication has always been an important part of a brand promotion exercise.

A press release is the core component of a communication process to share brand information cost effectively with consumers.

Now with the proliferation of digital media channels, the rules of media communication have undergone a massive shift.

So, how should you write a good press release? Here are these five rules for you.

One: The top line or title or headline of your press release should not only attract the journalists and readers, but it should also attract the search engines like Google, Bing, and others.

Two: The opening sentences of a press release are as important as its headline to attract search engines as well as journalists. You should never start your release like an essay.

Three: It’s generally observed that quotes from the top brass of the company are so convoluted and confusing that it’s better not to include any quotes in the press release.

Four: Bulleted lists are used as a value-addition technique to create search engine- and reader-friendly content.

Five: Boilerplates are standard formulations about a company or a brand usually put at the bottom of a press release. Now your boilerplate can be of just one or two sentences.

Remember, brief is beautiful in digital media. You have to say maximum in the minimum number of words.

