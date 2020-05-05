WHO and European Investment Bank Partnership to Combat COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will boost cooperation to strengthen public health, supply of essential equipment, training, and hygiene investment in countries most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new partnership – announced at WHO headquarters in Geneva – between the United Nations health agency and the world’s leading international public bank will help increase resilience to reduce the health and social impact of future health emergencies.

“Combining the public health experience of the World Health Organization and the financial expertise of the European Investment Bank will contribute to a more effective response to COVID-19 and other pressing health challenges,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“The European Investment Bank is pleased to join forces with the World Health Organization as a key part of Team Europe’s efforts to address the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

The WHO and the EIB will increase cooperation to help governments in low- and middle-income countries to finance and secure access to essential medical supplies and protective equipment through central procurement.