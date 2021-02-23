With Trump’s Carelessness, U.S. Records 500000 Covid Deaths

There is something strange about coronavirus. It is mostly killing only ordinary citizens in different countries while all the rich and influential people who were infected have been saved.

More than 500,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States since the pandemic began about a year ago. “Today, I ask all Americans to remember — remember those we lost and those who are left behind,” said President Joe Biden today (February 23).

“It’s not Democrats and Republicans who are dying from the virus. It’s our fellow Americans. It’s our neighbors, our friends, our mothers, our fathers, our sons, our daughters, husbands, wives,” President Biden added. “We have to fight this together, as one people, as the United States.”

According to reported data, the U.S. is the worst affected country with over 28 million Covid cases (or 25% of the total number of cases in the world). But India – which appears at No. 2 in the list – is believed to be the worst affected nation. Since India does not report true data, it officially shows only 11 million Covid cases. While the number of cases are increasing in India, there are also concerns over the safety of vaccines being used in India.

While former U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed the effect of the virus, President Biden seems to be working seriously to contain the contagion.

“500,000 lives lost to Covid-19. It’s an unfathomable number, but each one represents a family that will never again be whole. To those who have lost loved ones: I know no words can numb the pain, but I hope you find some solace in knowing the nation grieves with you,” Biden said in a tweet.

Trump had mostly refused to use the mask and mocked those who covered their faces to avoid the infection. Although 500,000 Americans have died with coronavirus because of Trump’s negligence, he always downplayed the damage from the virus and arbitrarily blamed China for spreading it.

In order to hoodwink the people, Trump also said that the virus will disappear miraculously without any medical intervention and even asked others to consume disinfectants to kill the virus in their bodies.

Finally, Trump was also infected. But there is something strange about the coronavirus. It is mostly killing only ordinary citizens in different countries while all the rich and influential people who were infected have been saved. They include Trump, UK PM Boris Johnson, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and a host of other politicians and celebrities.

This fact proves that people can be saved if they are infected. But there is hardly any attempt to save the commoners who are being allowed to die by the rulers. Thus, it is a kind of deliberate genocide mostly by the fascist regimes.

Currently, coronavirus is causing apocalyptic damage in the dictatorship states such as the U.S. (under Trump), India, Brazil, and Russia. Nearly 50% of the reported 111 million Covid cases of the world are in these four countries.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris Administration has made delivering equitable relief to the hardest-hit small businesses a top priority. The Administration has announced additional steps to help small businesses survive, reopen, and rebuild.

Small businesses account for 44 percent of U.S. GDP, create two-thirds of net new jobs, and employ nearly half of America’s workers. Now, millions of main street small businesses – especially Black- and Brown-owned small businesses – are struggling to make ends meet in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made delivering equitable relief to hard-hit small businesses a top priority. According to the Administration, the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding – which opened a month ago – represents a marked improvement on the prior round of the Program last year.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.