World Press Freedom Day: Information as a Public Good

Every year, 3 May is a date which celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom, to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) theme “Information as a Public Good” serves as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good, and exploring what can be done in the production, distribution and reception of content to strengthen journalism, and to advance transparency and empowerment.

According to UNESCO, the theme is of urgent relevance to all countries across the world. It recognizes the changing communications system that is impacting on our health, our human rights, democracies and sustainable development.

To underline the importance of information within our online media environment, WPFD 2021 will highlight three key topics:

Steps to ensure the economic viability of news media;

Mechanisms for ensuring transparency of Internet companies;

Enhanced Media and Information Literacy (MIL) capacities that enable people to recognize and value, as well as defend and demand, journalism as a vital part of information as a public good.

The 2021 Global Conference is hosted by UNESCO and the Government of Namibia. It is taking place on 29 April – 3 May in Windhoek. The event will be a physical and digital experience combining virtual and in-presence participation.

You can register now to be part of the regional forums, side events, keynotes, artistic showcases, films screenings and more. The Conference will call for urgent attention to the threat of extinction faced by local news media around the world, a crisis worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will put forward ideas to tackle the challenges of our online media environment, push for more transparency of internet companies, strengthen safety of journalists, and improve their working conditions. The Conference will also call to support independent media and empower citizens to face these challenges.