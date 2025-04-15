दिल्ली सरकार को शिकायत भेजने के लिए क्लीन हाउस का उपयोग करें
दिल्ली सरकार को शिकायत भेजने के लिए क्लीन हाउस का उपयोग करें
क्लीन हाउस ने निवासियों के लिए दिल्ली सरकार को शिकायत भेजना आसान बना दिया है।
क्लीन हाउस एक संपादकीय और सलाहकार सेवा है जो दिल्ली के निवासियों को हाउसिंग सोसाइटियों में अपराध, टूटी सड़कें, कचरा समस्या, सीवर जाम, पानी की कमी, बिजली कटौती, स्ट्रीट लाइट की कमी आदि के बारे में अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करने में मदद करती है। निवासी अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करने के लिए क्लीन हाउस ऑनलाइन प्लेटफ़ॉर्म पर एक सरल ऑनलाइन फ़ॉर्म भर सकते हैं। संबंधित लिंक नीचे दिए गए हैं।
[ Video: दिल्ली सरकार को शिकायत भेजने के लिए क्लीन हाउस का उपयोग करें ]
क्लीन हाउस: https://rmnnews.com/clean-house-report-housing-corruption-and-government-carelessness-in-delhi/
आरएमएन न्यूज़: https://rmnnews.com/
Use Clean House to Send Complaint to Delhi Government
Clean House makes it easier for residents to send complaints to Delhi Government
Clean House is an editorial and advisory service that helps Delhi residents file their complaints regarding crimes in housing societies, broken roads, garbage problem, sewer blockage, water shortage, power cuts, lack of street lights, etc. Residents can fill out a simple online form on the Clean House online platform to file their complaints.
#DelhiNews #CleanHouse #शिकायत #HousingSociety #Corruption #CivicIssues #दिल्लीसरकार
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism. Scan the following QR Code to Donate.
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past 15 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.