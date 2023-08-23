The Unrest: Magazine on Economic and Political Upheavals in the World

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – is publishing The Unrest news magazine that covers economic and political upheavals in the world. The magazine is being edited and produced by Rakesh Raman who is the editor of RMN News Service.

In the latest August 16-31, 2023 issue of The Unrest magazine, you can download and read a new media research report “Godi Media vs. Virodhi Media 2023 Research Report”. After Godi media (or lapdog media), Virodhi media (or opponent media) is steadily proliferating in India. The Virodhi media channels exist on YouTube and deliver their content in Hindi.

Among other stories, you can read if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants to avoid fabricated legal cases against him, he should immediately announce his candidature for the PM position in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, read how Joe Biden is responsible for communal violence in India, a new law is passed to stop corruption of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), court comments on rampant corruption in India, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi listens to only home minister Amit Shah and Indian oligarch Gautam Adani, 10 steps to combat bureaucratic and political corruption in India, Pathway technology and marketing platform launched for Small- and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) and startups, and see results of an ongoing poll: “Who Should be the Prime Minister of India After the 2024 Lok Sabha Election?”

In the international stories, you can read how world leaders failed to rescue jailed Russian leader Alexei Navalny, cannabis legalization protest in Germany’s capital Berlin, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is found guilty of “corrupt practices” in a case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts and is sentenced to three years in prison, far-right populist Javier Milei rocked Argentina’s political establishment by emerging as the biggest vote-getter in primary elections, and the U.S. demands unconditional release of political prisoners in Belarus.

You can download the magazine and share it with your friends and colleagues so that they could support this editorial initiative. It is also given below in the digital format.

Keywords: #HumanRights #NarendraModi #RahulGandhi #VladimirPutin #AmartyaSen #ArundhatiRoy #MahuaMoitra #ArvindKejriwal #BhagwantMann #Punjab #VolkerTurk #Ukraine #Russia #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #HousingSocieties #Corruption #NATO #SupremeCourt #Manipur

