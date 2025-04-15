RMN News Expands “Clean House” to Combat Housing Corruption in Delhi

“Clean House” is an editorial and advisory platform to receive Delhi residents’ complaints about government corruption and carelessness.

Residents can file their complaints in a simple online form.

The expansion of “Clean House” underscores RMN News’ dedication to using journalism as a tool for civic engagement and social change.

By RMN News Service

In a significant development for the residents of Delhi, RMN News has announced the expanded reach of its “Clean House” service in April 2025, intensifying its fight against housing corruption and civic neglect across the city.

This editorial and advisory platform, initially launched in 2017, is now set to empower a wider range of communities, including those living in DDA flats, J.J. colonies, and even unregulated housing clusters.

Originally conceived to address the challenges faced by residents of Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHSs) managed by Management Committees (MCs) and overseen by the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), the “Clean House” initiative has evolved in response to a growing number of complaints and persistent civic issues. Recognising the widespread nature of housing-related problems, RMN News has broadened the scope of this crucial service to support a larger segment of Delhi’s population.

The newly expanded “Clean House” welcomes complaints from residents grappling with a variety of issues, including:

Unauthorized or illegal construction

Floor Area Ratio (FAR) violations

Corrupt practices by Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) or MCs

Problems with water, sewage, and infrastructure

Harassment by builders or local authorities

Indifference shown by municipal bodies or government departments

Submitting a complaint is now easier than ever through a dedicated contact form on the RMN News website. Residents can provide essential details and a brief summary of their concerns, up to 500 words. RMN News pledges to review each case with due diligence, and if a report is deemed genuine and in the public interest, it may be selected for investigation and publication as an editorial article.

Rakesh Raman, the founder of RMN News and the driving force behind “Clean House,” emphasises the service’s commitment to being a “non-political, editorially independent, and people-driven platform”. While “Clean House” does not offer legal or governmental assistance, its role as a “journalistic and public awareness mechanism” is vital in fostering informed discussions and exerting pressure on relevant institutions for corrective action. By providing a credible media channel, RMN News aims to empower local communities to expose civic failures and hold public authorities accountable.

The expansion of “Clean House” underscores RMN News’ dedication to using journalism as a tool for civic engagement and social change. For over a decade, the digital media platform has championed transparency and accountability in public life. This enhanced version of “Clean House” represents a continued commitment to addressing the pressing problems faced by Delhi’s residents, one report at a time.

Residents facing housing corruption, construction crimes, or negligence in their areas are encouraged to submit their complaints directly through the official Clean House page:

🔗 https://rmnnews.com/clean-house-report-housing-corruption-and-government-carelessness-in-delhi/

By providing this platform, RMN News is actively contributing to a more transparent and accountable housing environment in Delhi, offering a voice to those who often go unheard. The “Clean House” initiative stands as a testament to the power of independent journalism in driving positive social change.

About Rakesh Raman

Rakesh Raman is a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. You can click here to read his full profile.