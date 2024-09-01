ब्राज़ील ने एलन मस्क के ट्विटर या एक्स को ब्लॉक क्यों किया?

ब्राज़ील के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेशों के तहत, स्थानीय दूरसंचार नियामक ने शुक्रवार (30 अगस्त) को कहा कि वह एलोन मस्क की एक्स माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट – जिसे पहले ट्विटर कहा जाता था, तक पहुंच को अवरुद्ध कर देगा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के न्यायाधीश अलेक्जेंड्रे डी मोरेस ने एक्स के खिलाफ कठोर कदम उठाया है, क्योंकि उसने नफरत और फर्जी खबरें फैलाने के आरोपी कुछ खातों को निलंबित करने के अदालत के आदेशों का पालन करने से इनकार कर दिया है।

[ VIDEO: You can click here to watch a related video of Twitter X in Brazil ]

Why did Brazil Block Twitter or X Owned by Elon Musk?

Under orders from the Supreme Court of Brazil, the local telecommunications regulator said on Friday (August 30) that it will block access to Elon Musk’s X microblogging site – formerly called Twitter. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has taken the harsh step against X, as it refused to comply with the court orders to suspend certain accounts accused of spreading hate and fake news.

#X #twitter #brazil #elonmusk #supremecourt #breakingnews