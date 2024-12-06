संसद में विरोध प्रदर्शन: मोदी-अडानी एक हैं, तभी अडानी सेफ है

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी – जो संसद में विपक्ष के नेता हैं – कहते हैं कि अडानी के खिलाफ कोई जांच या मुकदमा संभव नहीं है, क्योंकि जांच से मोदी और अडानी के बीच नापाक संबंधों का खुलासा हो जाएगा।

By RMN News Service

भारत के विपक्षी राजनीतिक दल गौतम अडानी के कथित भ्रष्टाचार घोटाले के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन और नारे लगाना जारी रखे हुए हैं।अडानी पर अमेरिकी अदालत में रिश्वतखोरी और वित्तीय धोखाधड़ी करने की साजिश के गंभीर आरोप हैं। रिपोर्ट्स बताती हैं कि न्यूयॉर्क की एक अदालत ने अडानी के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया है क्योंकि उन पर और उनके कई साथियों पर रिश्वतखोरी और धोखाधड़ी के आरोप लगाए गए हैं।

चूंकि भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अडानी के करीबी साथी हैं, इसलिए विपक्षी दलों के सांसदों का आरोप है कि मोदी और अडानी विभिन्न अपराधों में भागीदार हैं। इसलिए, सांसद मोदी-अडानी मामलों की पारदर्शी जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि उनका आरोप है कि मोदी और अडानी सुरक्षित हैं, क्योंकि वे अपराध में भागीदार हैं।

कुछ दिन पहले, विपक्षी सांसदों ने “मोदी-अडानी भाई-भाई, देश बेचकर खाई मलाई” जैसे नारे लगाए, जिसका मतलब है कि मोदी और अडानी अपराधों में भागीदार हैं और वे अपने निजी हितों के लिए भारत की सार्वजनिक संपत्ति लूट रहे हैं।

अब ये सांसद नारे लगा रहे हैं कि मोदी-अडानी एक हैं, तभी अडानी सेफ हैं, जिसका मतलब है कि अडानी को सजा से मुक्ति मिल रही है, क्योंकि वे मोदी के साथी हैं। कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी – जो संसद में विपक्ष के नेता हैं – कहते हैं कि अडानी के खिलाफ कोई जांच या मुकदमा संभव नहीं है, क्योंकि जांच से मोदी और अडानी के बीच नापाक संबंधों का खुलासा हो जाएगा।

[ Video: संसद में नारे: मोदी-अडानी भाई-भाई, देश बेचकर खाई मलाई ]

[ Video: संसद में विरोध प्रदर्शन: मोदी-अडानी एक हैं, तभी अडानी सेफ है ]

Story in English

The opposition political parties of India continue to hold protests and raise slogans against the alleged corruption scandal of Gautam Adani, who is facing serious allegations of bribery and conspiracy to commit financial fraud in a U.S. court.

Reports suggest that a New York court has issued an arrest warrant against Adani as he and a number of his accomplices have been indicted on charges of bribery and fraud.

Since India’s prime minister Narendra Modi is a close partner of Adani, the Members of Parliament (MPs) from opposition parties allege that Modi and Adani are accomplices in various crimes. Therefore, MPs are demanding a transparent investigation into the Modi-Adani affairs, as they allege that Modi and Adani are safe, because they are partners in crimes.

A couple of days ago, the opposition MPs raised slogans such as “मोदी-अडानी भाई-भाई, देश बेचकर खाई मलाई” which means that Modi and Adani are accomplices in crimes and they are looting India’s public assets for their personal interests.

Now, these MPs are raising slogans मोदी-अडानी एक हैं, तभी अडानी सेफ है which means that Adani is enjoying impunity because he is a partner of Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi – who is the Leader of Opposition in Parliament – says that no investigation or prosecution of Adani is possible because the investigation will expose the nefarious links between Modi and Adani.

Photo Inset Courtesy: Congress, Public Domain