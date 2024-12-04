Opposition Parties Raise Slogans in Parliament Against Modi-Adani Scandals

It is believed that in order to protect Adani and his accomplices, Adani’s partner PM Modi will try to influence the new administration of President Donald Trump.

A large number of Members of Parliament (MPs) from opposition parties raised slogans today (December 3) in the Parliament premises against prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his alleged collusion with accused oligarch Gautam Adani.

While Modi has not been attending the ongoing session of Parliament, the MPs called him to the Parliament so that he could answer the lawmakers’ questions about his partnership with Adani who is facing serious cases of bribery, money laundering, and financial frauds.

A few days ago, the U.S. agencies accused Adani and his accomplices of bribery and conspiracy to commit financial frauds. In its statement of November 20, the U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Adani and his accomplices promised bribes of more than $250 million to Indian Government officials to secure some solar energy contracts. Reports suggest that a New York court has issued an arrest warrant against Gautam Adani as he has been indicted on charges of bribery and fraud.

Earlier, in its investigative report released on January 24, 2023, Hindenburg Research – which is a U.S. investment research firm – said that the Adani Group and its chairman Gautam Adani have engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades. The report accused Adani of commiting one of the biggest corporate frauds in the world.

In its latest report released in August 2024, Hindenburg quoted whistleblower documents to reveal that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – which was supposed to investigate the Adani scam case – has shown little interest to explore Adani’s alleged undisclosed web of offshore shell entities in Mauritius or other places.

President Trump Factor It is believed that in order to protect Adani and his accomplices, Adani’s partner PM Modi will try to influence the new administration of President Donald Trump. It is likely that Modi will influence Trump by bribing the Trump administration with some agreements to buy redundant American defence equipment or some other products which are not required in India. If Trump intervenes covertly or overtly to protect the accused in the Adani scandal, it will show Trump’s complicity in the crime. Trump is advised not to interfere in this case and let the U.S. agencies and the justice system prosecute the Adani cabal (including Modi) independently. | Rakesh Raman [ Video: क्या Donald Trump अडानी रिश्वत मामले में Modi और Adani की मदद करेंगे? ]

The opposition MPs have been asking Modi to attend the Winter Session of Parliament (November 25 to December 20, 2024) so that they could ask him about the nature of his association with Adani. But Modi has refused to discuss the Adani issue in Parliament.

In fact, the Modi-Adani collusion case is termed as the Modani (portmanteau for Modi and Adani) corruption scandal, which is perhaps the biggest grand corruption crime in the history of mankind.

In this case, it is alleged that Gautam Adani colluded with Modi for about two decades to plunder India’s public assets. While the Indian courts, law-enforcement agencies, and media houses cannot dare to investigate or report about the Modi-Adani collusion case honestly, some foreign publications have been covering the stories of this corruption scandal involving billions of dollars.

The protesting MPs raised slogans such as “मोदी-अडानी भाई-भाई, देश बेचकर खाई मलाई” which means that Modi and Adani are accomplices in crimes and they are looting India’s assets for their personal interests. The MPs are demanding a transparent investigation into Adani’s corruption scandals in India as he has been indicted by the U.S. investigating agencies.

But Modi is refusing to hold any investigation into Adani Group and its alleged financial crimes. As it is largely believed that Modi and his party win elections by manipulating electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Modi regime does not bother about any such protests against it.

While the Supreme Court judges are also scared to take any decision against the Modi government, no action is possible against Adani or the Adani Group in India.

Therefore, an appeal has been filed to set up a Special International Tribunal to punish the perpetrators of Crimes Against Humanity and Grand Corruption Crimes in India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.