ਖਾਲਿਸਤਾਨ ਸਮਰਥਕ ਪੰਨੂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਦਾਇਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਦੇ ਕੇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਪੱਸ਼ਟ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ

ਖਾਲਿਸਤਾਨ ਸਮਰਥਕ ਪੰਨੂ ਦੇ ਕਤਲ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਮਾਮਲੇ ‘ਚ ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਨੇ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੰਮਨ

19 ਸਤੰਬਰ, 2024 ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਪੰਨੂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਦਾਇਰ ਇਸ ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਕੇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।

ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਨੇ ਵੱਖਰੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਰਾਜ ਖਾਲਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਗੁਰਪਤਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਪੰਨੂ ਦੀ ਹੱਤਿਆ ਦੀ ਕਥਿਤ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਰਚਣ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਅਧਿਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਤਲਬ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

ਪੰਨੂ ਨੇ ਨਿਊਯਾਰਕ ਦੇ ਦੱਖਣੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਲਈ ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰਾਂ ਖ਼ਿਲਾਫ਼ ਸਿਵਲ ਮੁਕੱਦਮਾ ਦਾਇਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਵਾਬਦਾਤਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੰਮਨ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਕੇ 21 ਦਿਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਵਾਬ ਦੇਣ ਦੇ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ।

ਦੀਵਾਨੀ ਮੁਕੱਦਮੇ ਦੇ ਵੇਰਵਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਵਿਆਖਿਆ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ, ਪੰਨੂ ਨੇ 18 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਔਨਲਾਈਨ ਪ੍ਰੈੱਸ ਕਾਨਫਰੰਸ ਕੀਤੀ, ਜਿਸ ਦਾ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਉਸ ਦੇ ਵਕੀਲਾਂ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਉਸਨੇ ਖਾਲਿਸਤਾਨ ਲਈ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਵਿਆਪੀ ਰਾਏਸ਼ੁਮਾਰੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਭਾਗ ਲੈਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ।

ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ (2023) ਨਵੰਬਰ ਵਿੱਚ, ਯੂਐਸ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਨੇ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਉੱਤੇ ਅਮਰੀਕਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖ ਨੇਤਾ ਪੰਨੂ ਦੀ ਹੱਤਿਆ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਸੀ।

Video Explains the U.S. Court Case Filed by Khalistan Supporter Pannun

U.S. Court Summons Modi Govt in Khalistan Supporter Pannun Murder Attempt Case

A video in Punjabi on September 19, 2024 reports about this legal case filed by Pannun.

A U.S. court has summoned various officials in the government of prime minister Narendra Modi for an alleged plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who supports the demand for a separate Sikh state Khalistan.

Pannun has filed a civil lawsuit against the Government of India and others in the U.S. District Court for Southern District of New York, which issued summons to the Indian respondents with the direction to reply within 21 days.

In order to explain the details of the civil lawsuit, Pannun – supported by his lawyers – held an online press conference on September 18. He also informed the participating journalists about the global referendum he is holding for Khalistan.

In November last year (2023), the U.S. administration had accused the Modi government of an attempt to assassinate Sikh leader Pannun in the U.S.

