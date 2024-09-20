U.S. Court Summons Modi Govt in Khalistan Supporter Pannun Murder Attempt Case

The U.S. administration has accused the Modi government of an attempt to assassinate Sikh leader Pannun in the U.S.

A U.S. court has summoned various officials in the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi for an alleged plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who supports the demand for a separate Sikh state Khalistan.

According to an NDTV report of today (September 19), the U.S. District Court for Southern District of New York has issued summons in the names of the Government of India (Modi government), National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former R&AW chief Samant Goel, R&AW agent Vikram Yadav, and Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta.

While the U.S. court has sought a reply from the Indian respondents within 21 days, as usual a Modi government bureaucrat called the summons “unwarranted” without substantiating his statement.

[ Video: ਖਾਲਿਸਤਾਨ ਸਮਰਥਕ ਪੰਨੂ ਦੇ ਕਤਲ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਮਾਮਲੇ ‘ਚ ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਨੇ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੰਮਨ ]

In order to explain the case of civil lawsuit against the Government of India and others, Pannun – supported by his lawyers – held an online press conference on September 18. He also informed the participating journalists about the global referendum he is holding for Khalistan.

In November last year (2023), the U.S. administration had accused the Modi government of an attempt to assassinate Sikh leader Pannun in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement issued on November 29 that an Indian Government employee directed a plot from India to murder U.S.-based leader of Sikh separatist movement.

The statement adds that in the Southern District of New York, a superseding indictment was unsealed alleging murder-for-hire charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, aka Nick, 52, in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a U.S. citizen in New York City.

Also, Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta on June 30, 2023 pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic.

Earlier, according to media reports, the White House said in a statement on November 22 that it had raised concerns with the top leadership in the Indian government about its alleged involvement in a failed plot to assassinate Pannun who campaigns for Khalistan in India.

The White House statement – which expected the Modi government to fix accountability for this heinous act – came after the Financial Times reported about the incident.

While the U.S. agencies foiled the conspiracy to assassinate Pannun, the Biden administration issued a strong warning to India over concerns of clandestinely planning criminal activities on American soil. As usual, in a vague statement, the Indian officials said the government is examining the veracity of allegations.

The Financial Times article claims that the U.S. warning was issued after PM Modi’s visit to Washington in June, adding that the U.S. federal prosecutors have filed a sealed indictment against at least one alleged perpetrator of the plot in a New York district court. Pannun carries a dual citizenship of the United States and Canada.

The U.S. action against India has been initiated after Canada also accused the Modi regime of committing criminal activities in Canada recently. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has been mobilizing support of world leaders to punish India for the alleged assassination of a Sikh leader in Canada.

In September 2023, Trudeau had alleged about the involvement of the Indian government agents in the killing of pro-Khalistan Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. After the probe by the Canadian intelligence agencies, Trudeau said that his government has credible evidence of Indian (Modi) government’s collusion in the murder of Nijjar.

While the Modi government has dismissed the allegations, Trudeau has been asking world leaders to condemn India and he is demanding a thorough investigation of the Nijjar case so that the perpetrators of crime could be punished.

Meanwhile, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) says it is alarmed by India’s increased transnational targeting of religious minorities and those advocating on their behalf.

In a statement released on December 15, 2023, USCIRF said that recent efforts by the Indian government [ of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi ] to silence activists, journalists, and lawyers abroad pose a serious threat to religious freedom.

Due to India’s systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of freedom of religion or belief, USCIRF implores the U.S. Department of State to designate India a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

“The Indian (Modi) government’s alleged involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States are deeply troubling, and represent a severe escalation of India’s efforts to silence religious minorities and human rights defenders both within its country and abroad,” said USCIRF Commissioner Stephen Schneck.

“We call on the Biden administration to acknowledge the Indian government’s perpetration of particularly severe religious freedom violations and designate it as a country of particular concern (CPC).”

Transnational repression occurs when states use intimidation, harassment, or violence against those living outside their borders. Transnational repression campaigns often target political and human rights activists, journalists, and members of religious and ethnic minority groups.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.