ਹੁਣ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਵੱਡਾ ਨੇਤਾ ਹੈ। ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ?
ਹੁਣ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਵੱਡਾ ਨੇਤਾ ਹੈ। ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ?
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ (ਸੀਐਮ) ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਹੁਣ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਬੌਸ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣਾ ਅਧਿਕਾਰ ਜਤਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ‘ਆਪ’ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ।
ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੱਸਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ‘ਆਪ’ ਦੀ ਵਾਗਡੋਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਥਾਂ ‘ਚ ਲੈਣ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਭਲਾਈ ਲਈ ਕਿਹੜੇ ਕਦਮ ਚੁੱਕ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।
ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ? https://youtu.be/W9xayJPGEfo
ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ: https://youtu.be/6tlQgqnqTJM
ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ ਨਵਾਂ ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ: https://youtu.be/-kmV_1JXFGM
ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpJY-YZG6w8
ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_-xxxeCMek
ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6QAxmga2eU
ਪੰਥਕ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ: https://youtu.be/GTW06Nxocho
Now Bhagwant Mann is a bigger leader than Arvind Kejriwal
Punjab chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann is now a bigger leader than his former boss Arvind Kejriwal, who has resigned from Delhi CM position. Therefore, Bhagwant Mann should assert his authority and lead the entire AAP in the country.
This video explains the steps that Bhagwant Mann can take to take control of AAP in his own hands and work for the welfare of the people of Punjab.
Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.