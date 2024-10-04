ਹੁਣ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਵੀ ਵੱਡਾ ਨੇਤਾ ਹੈ। ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ?

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ (ਸੀਐਮ) ਅਤੇ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਆਪ) ਦੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਹੁਣ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਬੌਸ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਨਾਲੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਨੇਤਾ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੋਂ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਲਈ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣਾ ਅਧਿਕਾਰ ਜਤਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ‘ਆਪ’ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕਰਨੀ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਦੱਸਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ‘ਆਪ’ ਦੀ ਵਾਗਡੋਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਥਾਂ ‘ਚ ਲੈਣ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਭਲਾਈ ਲਈ ਕਿਹੜੇ ਕਦਮ ਚੁੱਕ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।

ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਕੀ ਕਰਨਾ ਚਾਹੀਦਾ ਹੈ? https://youtu.be/W9xayJPGEfo

ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ: https://youtu.be/6tlQgqnqTJM

ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਲਈ ਨਵਾਂ ਅਮਰੀਕੀ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ: https://youtu.be/-kmV_1JXFGM

ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਿੱਧੂ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpJY-YZG6w8

ਸੁਖਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_-xxxeCMek

ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6QAxmga2eU

ਪੰਥਕ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ: https://youtu.be/GTW06Nxocho

Now Bhagwant Mann is a bigger leader than Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann is now a bigger leader than his former boss Arvind Kejriwal, who has resigned from Delhi CM position. Therefore, Bhagwant Mann should assert his authority and lead the entire AAP in the country.

This video explains the steps that Bhagwant Mann can take to take control of AAP in his own hands and work for the welfare of the people of Punjab.

Inset Photo Courtesy: AAP