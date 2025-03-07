Council of Europe Advocates for Gender Equality in AI and Digital Sectors

Promoting gender equality and safeguarding the rights of all women and girls are central to the Council of Europe’s mission.

In a statement ahead of International Women’s Day, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset emphasized the necessity of integrating gender equality into the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) and digital revolution. He asserted that collaborative efforts are essential to dismantle existing barriers, enabling women and girls to lead and innovate in the digital realm.

Despite advancements, women continue to be underrepresented in pivotal digital sectors and leadership positions. Globally, only 22% of AI professionals are women, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2022 report. In Europe, women occupy merely 20% of top academic roles in science and engineering, as highlighted in the EU’s ‘She Figures’ 2022 report. Berset underscored that women’s full participation in digital developments is vital for ensuring that technological progress benefits society comprehensively.

Artificial intelligence holds the potential to promote gender equality by identifying and addressing disparities and amplifying women’s voices in decision-making processes. However, if not developed responsibly, AI could perpetuate harm, reinforce gender stereotypes, and entrench existing biases.

To mitigate these risks, the Council of Europe is formulating a Recommendation on equality and AI. This initiative aims to provide specific guidance on embedding equality and non-discrimination principles into AI systems, ensuring that AI enhances gender equality rather than exacerbates discrimination or infringes on women’s rights.

Moreover, technology-facilitated violence against women and girls remains a significant challenge, hindering their participation in political and public life. In response, the Council of Europe is preparing a Recommendation focused on strengthening accountability, enhancing victim support, and protecting against AI-powered threats, such as deepfakes and algorithmic abuse.

Promoting gender equality and safeguarding the rights of all women and girls are central to the Council of Europe’s mission. These principles are integral to the new Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence, the world’s first legally binding international treaty in this field.