Council of Europe Releases Plan for the Recovery of Ukraine

“Since the beginning of Russia’s brutal and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, the Council of Europe has been actively supporting Ukraine in its judiciary reforms, even more so after Ukraine was granted EU candidate status last June,” declared Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić while addressing the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2024) in Berlin.

As part of the Action Plan on Resilience, Recovery, and Reconstruction 2023-2026, the cooperation projects in Ukraine were adapted to support accession-related reforms, including reform of the judiciary. Such projects focus on human rights protection in criminal proceedings and a victim-centered approach.

The conference is a continuation of the annual series of high-level political events dedicated to the swift recovery and long-term reconstruction of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war of aggression. The key goal is to mobilize continued international support for recovery, reconstruction, reform, and modernization of the country.

According to a Council of Europe statement issued on June 11, Marija Pejčinović Burić emphasized the relevance of the Register of Damage as a significant international effort and the first step towards a mechanism that will ensure justice and compensation for Ukraine and its people.

“There can be no just peace without accountability, and this is why we at the Council of Europe are focusing so much on it. I will be going to the Summit on Peace for Ukraine in Switzerland later this week and accountability will be one of our main contributions,” concluded the Secretary General.

Courtesy: Council of Europe