Delhi Secretariat Sealed After Kejriwal’s Defeat in Election

By RMN News Service

The General Administration Department (GAD) of Delhi Government has issued a prohibition notice to safeguard the government records in the Delhi Secretariat building.

The notice was issued after the defeat of former chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and his ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly election for which the results were declared today, February 8.

In its statement, the GAD said that to address the security concerns and the safety of records, it is requested that no electronic files, documents, computer hardware, etc. may be taken outside Delhi Secretariat complex without the permission from GAD.

Although the GAD notice did not mention it, there is a possibility that Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues who are facing major corruption cases including the multi-crore rupees Delhi liquor scandal may try to tamper with the evidence in official files.

While the full election results have not yet been declared, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated AAP comfortably in the 70-member Delhi Assembly election.