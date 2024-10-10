Raman Media Network Is Media Partner for India Blockchain Summit 2024
The India Blockchain Summit 2024 is taking place on October 19 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium of India’s capital New Delhi.
As media partner from October 8 to the India Blockchain Summit 2024, Raman Media Network (RMN News Service) is creating a disseminating exclusive content to promote the event.
Raman Media Network (RMN) news reports / promotional content stories for India Blockchain Summit 2024 are given below.
India Blockchain Summit 2024
See you on October 19 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Giakaa Capital brings you this event focused on blockchain's future.
Details at https://t.co/PJYxaeVWyx.#IBS2024
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.