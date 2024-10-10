Raman Media Network Is Media Partner for India Blockchain Summit 2024

The India Blockchain Summit 2024 is taking place on October 19 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium of India’s capital New Delhi.

As media partner from October 8 to the India Blockchain Summit 2024, Raman Media Network (RMN News Service) is creating a disseminating exclusive content to promote the event.

Raman Media Network (RMN) news reports / promotional content stories for India Blockchain Summit 2024 are given below.

[ New Delhi to Host India Blockchain Summit 2024 ]

[ How India Plans to Deploy Blockchain for Economic Growth ]

India Blockchain Summit 2024

Twitter

We’re proud to have Raman Media Network as our media Partner for India Blockchain Summit 2024! See you on October 19 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Giakaa Capital brings you this event focused on blockchain’s future. Details at https://t.co/PJYxaeVWyx.#IBS2024… pic.twitter.com/zSiI899Sev — India Blockchain Summit 2024 (@INDBSummit) October 9, 2024

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email