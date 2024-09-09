Test Your English and General Knowledge Quiz Videos
Test Your English and General Knowledge Quiz Videos
These videos aim to teach students English language and general knowledge with the help of quiz. Students can watch the videos and test their knowledge. Each quiz has multiple questions which will help you test your English and general knowledge skills. You can write your answers on a paper and check your result at the end of the quiz. Also write your result in the Comments section of the videos.
English Lesson 1: https://youtu.be/7KgPgbGg9sc
English Lesson 2: https://youtu.be/d4f3lMlWG-I
English Lesson 3: https://youtu.be/nrgBlhMFDQs
RMN Kids: https://www.rmnkids.com/
#english #generalknowledge #englishlearning #quiz #englishgrammar #schoollearning #rakeshraman #grammar
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.