Test Your English and General Knowledge Quiz Videos. These videos aim to teach students English language and general knowledge with the help of quiz. Photo: RMN News Service
Test Your English and General Knowledge Quiz Videos

Test Your English and General Knowledge Quiz Videos

These videos aim to teach students English language and general knowledge with the help of quiz. Students can watch the videos and test their knowledge. Each quiz has multiple questions which will help you test your English and general knowledge skills. You can write your answers on a paper and check your result at the end of the quiz. Also write your result in the Comments section of the videos. 

English Lesson 1: https://youtu.be/7KgPgbGg9sc

English Lesson 2: https://youtu.be/d4f3lMlWG-I

English Lesson 3: https://youtu.be/nrgBlhMFDQs

RMN Kids: https://www.rmnkids.com/

