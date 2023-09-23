IAEA Launches ‘Atoms for Peace and Development’ Essay Competition

Essay submissions will be accepted from 20 September to 23 October.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of US President Dwight D Eisenhower’s ‘Atoms for Peace’ speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The speech inspired the creation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an organization founded in 1957 to promote the application of nuclear science and technology for peace and development around the world.

To commemorate Eisenhower’s vision, the IAEA is launching an essay competition for people between the ages of 18 and 24 years. The essay should identify current global challenges and posit ways the IAEA – as the world’s centre for cooperation in the nuclear field – can make an even greater impact.

Essay entries in the form of a speech will also be accepted. The winner will be invited to visit Vienna for a behind the scenes tour of the IAEA headquarters.

Delivering his speech in 1953, Eisenhower envisaged a world in which, “Experts would be mobilized to apply atomic energy to the needs of agriculture, medicine and other peaceful activities,” and nuclear power would “provide abundant electrical energy”.

The IAEA’s slogan – Atoms for Peace and Development – reflects the contribution of the Agency in accelerating and enlarging access to the safe and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology for health, agriculture, ocean protection, energy, climate change and many more benefits.

Successful essayists will use clear, persuasive and concise language to explore complex issues such as key global challenges and their potential solutions as they pertain to the IAEA. Entries will be judged on relevance, accuracy, style, originality and the impact of new ideas.

“The next generation must be involved in addressing the global challenges they are inheriting. The future of global peace lies in their hands. Making a well-informed, clear and compelling argument is a crucial skill in international relations, and the work towards peace and development. I’m looking forward to being inspired by their analysis and ideas,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Essay submissions will be accepted from 20 September to 23 October midnight CET. Essays should be a maximum of 4000 characters and written in English. The use of translators or translation tools is allowed. It is free to enter, and contestants are limited to one entry.

