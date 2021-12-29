15 Jobs Attract 11,000 Applicants. MBAs Ready to Work as Peons

While the education quality is very poor in India, the degree holders do not learn skills that are required in the modern job market.

By Rakesh Raman

As joblessness is spreading like a dreaded disease in India, reports suggest that a large number of professional degree holders are ready to take low-level jobs meant for uneducated people.

A new incident of December 2021 reveals that nearly 11,000 unemployed persons gathered in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city for 15 job vacancies of peons, drivers, and watchmen. The job seekers came not only from Madhya Pradesh, but also from the neighboring Uttar Pradesh state.

Although the jobs needed candidates who had passed the 10th-grade exams, applicants included graduates, post-graduates, engineering- and MBA-degree holders.

Earlier, in another horrific case, 750,000 educated candidates applied for 707 low-level Jobs. The applicants with B.Tech., MBA, and postgraduate degrees appeared in a written test for Delhi Police jobs such as cobblers, gardeners, barbers, cooks, tailors, and sweepers. The eligibility for these jobs was only 10th-class qualification.

But Gwalior and Delhi are not the only places in India where unemployment is poised to cause social unrest. Google search reveals that there is no value of educational degrees as the crowds of unemployed degree holders are increasing in India.

Published by the United Nations Development Programme, HDI indicates the level of skills in a country and lets you know if people in that country are able to achieve their goals. Unfortunately, India falls at No. 131 in the global list of countries ranked on the basis of their HDI.

The HDI rank of war-torn countries such as Iraq, Palestine, and also Sri Lanka, China, Namibia, Vietnam, and Guyana are better than that of India.

That means, despite all the loud claims by the Indian governments about the education standards in the country, education in India is not producing a skilled workforce. The so-called educated people in India are not employable in any modern field. Worse, most of them are not even trainable.

Consequently, out of nearly 500 million workers in India, over 94% work in the unorganized sector as pushcart vendors, street hawkers, domestic servants, and so on. This means the education standards in India are so poor that schools and colleges are not producing a workforce employable for respectable jobs in the organized enterprises.

Plus, the web is replete with facts and figures that reveal the irrelevance of Indian education systems and how they are wasting students’ time and parents’ money.

Meanwhile, according to new reports, India’s prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi – who is an uneducated man – has squandered huge public money to buy a new car of Rs 12 crore for himself.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.