ACTogether Campaign to Promote Access to Covid-19 Tools in FIFA Arab Cup

The #ACTogether campaign is part of a global partnership between FIFA and World Health Organization (WHO). The initiative is supported by Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health and Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy. #ACTogether was first used during the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 in Doha.

Using the platform of the first FIFA Arab Cup, the WHO, FIFA, and the Qatari authorities have announced the #ACTogether campaign to call for teamwork and unity to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, treatments, and tests.

According to WHO, a large proportion of the global population remains susceptible to infection and at an increased risk of severe disease and death. Vaccine inequity persists in many parts of the world; of the nearly 7.5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered globally by mid-November 2021, only 0.6% had been administered in low‑income countries.

The WHO is emphasizing the need to scale up access to vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics, through support to the global Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator equity initiative, as well as the importance of strict adherence to public health measures.

FIFA will utilize football’s substantial platform during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 with a series of videos for broadcast, both in-stadium and around Doha. Team captains will also show their support for the message, while each participating member association will have assets to share with its fans via its social and digital platforms.

The #ACTogether awareness initiative was first rolled out during the last edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar in February 2021 and its latest iteration stresses that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over. “Nobody is safe until everyone is safe and we all have our roles to play in sharing that message,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

In using the inaugural FIFA Arab Cup 2021 to share the message, FIFA and its partners are underlining their commitment to both fair play and equity in protecting public health, reflecting core values on the pitch, all while staying true to the main public health measures.

The #ACTogether campaign is being supported by the lead partner agencies of the ACT Accelerator initiative: CEPI, FIND, Gavi, The Global Fund, UNICEF, Unitaid, Wellcome, the WHO, the World Bank, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.