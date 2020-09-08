After 190,000 Deaths, Trump Satisfied with Coronavirus Handling

A new forecast reveals that the U.S. will top more than 410,000 Covid-19 deaths by the end of the year.

By Rakesh Raman

As President Donald Trump kept ignoring the Covid-19 contagion, the U.S. continues to top the list of countries that have become a virtual hell under the deadly infection. Trump has been ignoring coronavirus and always said that it will disappear miraculously.

As of today (September 7), the U.S. has lost nearly 190,000 lives and over 6 million people are still infected with the virus which is spreading relentlessly in all parts of the country, including rural areas where medical resources are scarce.

But Trump is shamelessly celebrating the calamity which will soon devour thousands of more Americans. Today, Trump patted himself on the back while claiming that he has handled the pandemic effectively.

[ New Editorial Section – U.S. Election: The Ultimate Presidential Fight ]

“Starting to get very high marks in our handling of the coronavirus (China Virus), especially when compared to other countries and areas of the world. Now the Vaccines (Plus) are coming, and fast!” Trump tweeted eccentrically, as he put the blame on China for his own mischiefs.

Starting to get VERY high marks in our handling of the Coronavirus (China Virus), especially when compared to other countries and areas of the world. Now the Vaccines (Plus) are coming, and fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

A new forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington reveals that the U.S. will top more than 410,000 Covid-19 deaths by the end of the year as the country heads into the fall and winter.

But Trump is not perturbed, as he continues to downplay the effect of the virus. However, his Democratic rival Joe Biden has promised that he will contain coronavirus after winning the presidential election scheduled to take place on November 3.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.