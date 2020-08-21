With Focus on Coronavirus, Biden Promises to End Hateful Trumpism

After accepting Democratic nomination for the U.S. presidential election, Joe Biden promised Thursday (August 20) to contain coronavirus that has claimed nearly 175,000 American lives.

He also denounced Donald Trump’s presidency which has been full of hate and ignorance that led to a proverbial ‘darkness’ in the country of 330 million people.

“May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here, tonight as love and hope and light joined the battle for the soul of the nation,” Biden said in his speech delivered from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden spoke before the conclusion of a Democratic convention which was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic that has already infected over 5.5 million people in the country.

Biden has named Sen. Kamala Harris, 55, to be his running mate for the November 3 election.