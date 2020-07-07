U.S. Election: The Ultimate Presidential Fight

Raman Media Network (RMN) Company – which is working in diversified content creation, management, and distribution businesses on a global scale – has launched the Ultimate Presidential Fight (UPF). It is a comprehensive editorial service to deliver news and views on the upcoming presidential election in the United States.

Despite numerous hiccups caused by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the quadrennial presidential election is scheduled to take place Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Donald Trump, the 45th incumbent president, has launched his re-election campaign, and these days Trump is holding election rallies where participants defy social-distancing guidelines and come without wearing face masks which are essential to stop the Covid contagion.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has become the presumptive Democratic nominee who will challenge Republican Trump in the election.

RMN has launched this multifaceted editorial section to objectively inform the voters so they could take the right decision while exercising their electoral franchise.

THE ULTIMATE PRESIDENTIAL FIGHT

News and Events

DISCLOSURE: I am an independent journalist and do not favor or support any politician or political party. Also, I am managing this editorial section alone without any financial or other support from any person or party.

However, in order to survive in the cut-throat media world, I seek donations from readers, although I have not yet received even a single penny in donations for my editorial services.

Rakesh Raman

RMN Editor

This section is being managed by Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications and research reports on different subjects. These publications include the “Covid Health Bulletin” that covers global coronavirus news and views.