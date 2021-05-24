Threats and News Site Blocked

Appeal for Protection of Human Rights and Press Freedom

By Rakesh Raman

As the message of blocking my news sites is still appearing intermittently, it is a drastic disruption in my editorial work. Read the full case in the 8-page document given below.

Dear Friends,

I am a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation. I have been facing repeated threats – including death threats – for my editorial and anti-corruption work. There are also varied attacks on my news dissemination activity, as the government blocks my online news sites.

I experienced one of such attacks beginning May 22, 2021 when I suddenly found that my RMN Foundation website as well as news sites were not working and instead a message of “blocked” URL appeared on the screen. I asked the authorities to resolve the issue, but did not get any response.

The attacks on my editorial work is just a part of the persecution and threats that I have been receiving for the past couple of years. Although Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India have tried to help me, the threats to me have not stopped.

I am requesting all the Indian as well as international authorities and human rights organizations of the world to intervene and get me and my rights fully protected in India. Please study the 8-page document including screenshots of my blocked sites and take action to get my sites restored and protect my rights. The case is also described in the digital document given below.

Rakesh Raman

Editor