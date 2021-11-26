Biden Administration Releases List of Countries Invited in Summit for Democracy

President Biden has announced that in December he will bring together leaders from a diverse group of the world’s democracies at a virtual Summit for Democracy.

By RMN News Service

The U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual “Summit for Democracy” on December 9 and 10. The U.S. Department of State has released the list of countries which have been invited for the Summit, although the criterion for the selection of countries has not been revealed.

According to an official statement, the Biden-Harris Administration has made it clear that renewing democracy in the United States and around the world is essential to meeting the unprecedented challenges of our time.

As the democratic systems are under increasing threat from the autocratic leaders who rule under the garb of democracies, the Summit aims to demonstrate that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their own people and by addressing the greatest problems facing the wider world.

In his first six months in office, according to a White House statement, President Biden has reinvigorated democracy at home, vaccinating 70% of the population, passing the American Rescue plan, and advancing bipartisan legislation to invest in infrastructure and competitiveness.

The statement released in August added that Biden has rebuilt the U.S. alliances with its democratic partners and allies, rallying the world to stand up against human rights abuses, to address the climate crisis, and to fight the global pandemic, including by donating hundreds of millions of vaccine doses to countries around the globe.

Now, President Biden has announced that in December he will bring together leaders from a diverse group of the world’s democracies at a virtual Summit for Democracy, to be followed in roughly a year’s time by a second, in-person Summit.

The virtual Summit is expected to galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights. Following a year of consultation, coordination, and action, President Biden will then invite world leaders to gather once more to showcase progress made against their commitments.

Both Summits will bring together heads of state, civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector, serving as an opportunity for world leaders to listen to one another and to their citizens, share successes, drive international collaboration, and speak honestly about the challenges facing democracy so as to collectively strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal.