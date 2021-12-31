Biden to Speak with Putin over Ukraine Tussle

By RMN News Service

The U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia today (December 30) to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia.

According to a White House statement, the Biden Administration continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with the European Allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine.

The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union say they are united in their condemnation of Russia’s military build-up and aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine.

President Biden has spoken with leaders across Europe, and Biden Administration officials have engaged multilaterally with NATO, the EU, and the OSCE.

Officials have also held numerous consultations with their counterparts, including those from eastern flank countries bilaterally and in the B9 format as well as Ukraine.

Earlier, the meeting between Biden and Putin took place in Geneva in June without any measurable outcome. The two adversaries discussed a range of issues, but could not take a decision to resolve any of them.