Campaign to Save School Students of India from Directionless Education

To: All Parents, Students, Teachers, Politicians, Bureaucrats, and Wise Citizens of India

After launching this campaign in April 2022 to save school students of India from torturous education system, I have been interacting with various state and national education ministries to get the education system reformed.

However, I found that the bureaucrats and politicians in the education departments are so careless and insensitive that they are not concerned at all about the lives and careers of students. They want to persist with the archaic syllabuses and obsolete pedagogical procedures which cannot make students employable. They fail to understand that higher education is meaningless if the fundamental school education is flawed.

That is why the population of so-called educated people or degree holders who are unemployed is increasing exponentially in the country. The new school education model that I propose is supposed to enhance the employability of students in the modern and evolving job market. It will also empower the students to acquire self-learning skills which are required to gain employment in the future enterprise domains.

The state governments can implement the new system as a pilot project, initially comprising about 10 schools in each state. Subsequently, it can be replicated in more schools in the states. The implementation will include the training of a select group of teachers who will teach according to the new education model in each school.

The details of the campaign and the update on the proposed education model for schools are given in the 19-page document given below. You can study it and help me in this campaign to save the lives and careers of millions of students in India.